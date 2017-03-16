Kansas lawmakers honor victims of Olathe bar shooting

By Published: Updated:
In this undated photo provided by Kranti Shalia, Srinivas Kuchibhotla, left, poses for photo with Alok Madasani and his wife Sunayana Dumala in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. (Kranti Shalia via AP)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas lawmakers honored the victims of a shooting in Olathe that’s being investigated as a hate crime with a ceremony and resolution in the House.

House Speaker Ron Ryckman, Jr. recognized the two survivors, Alok Madasani and Ian Grillot, and commemorated Srinivas Kuchibhotla, who died in the Feb. 22 shooting at Austins Bar & Grill. House members also passed a resolution honoring Kuchibhotla’s life.

Ryckman says there is no place in Kansas for acts of such evil.

Witnesses say a gunman shouted racial slurs before opening fire on Kuchibhotla and Madasani, both Indian men. Grillot was shot when he intervened.

Governor Sam Brownback and the Kansas Senate will honor the men Thursday afternoon.

Adam Purinton remains jailed in Johnson County on murder and attempted murder charges.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s