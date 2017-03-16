K-State preps for showdown with Cincinnati

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KSNT) – K-State now sets their eyes on a first round match-up against Cincinnati.

The Wildcats and Bearcats will tipoff at the Golden 1 Center at 6:27 p.m.

On Thursday, the Wilcats held practice on Thursday. KSN asked how the players are feeling after they had a late night in Dayton on Tuesday.

“Pretty good man ready to go, got my blood flowing last game, I’m ready to get to work,” said Wesley Iwundu, Kansas State Foraward.

“Not much to do right now, feeling pretty good, got some time to relax, and hang out, but overall, body’s feeling good,” said Dean Wade, Kansas State Forward.

