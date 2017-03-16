Incorrect addresses being used in Barton County

BARTON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — When driving down Main Street in Great Bend, towards Hoisington, once you leave the city limits, the road turns into N. Highway 281.

However, for some businesses along N. Highway 281, that’s not the case.

“We use 3707 N. Main Street here,” said one business manager.

County officials said they have noticed residents and businesses using the incorrect “911 address.”

“Some businesses out there are using a North Main address, and Main Street is an address in the city of Great Bend. It does not exist once you leave city limits,” said Dena Popp, Barton County 911 director.

County officials said an incorrect address can cause problems for law enforcement or emergency services when responding to a call.

“It would not exist,” said BJ Wooding, Barton County cartographer. “It wouldn’t come up on the map.”

According to officials, this could delay crews from providing timely emergency services.

Popp said the county’s 911 addressing system started in 1989, but it hasn’t been enforced — causing residents to use the wrong street names. One example is W. Barton County Road.

KSN’s Amanda Aguilar visited businesses along the road and asked, “What do you call that road?”

One owner replied, ” 10th Street.”

Another owner gave the same answer: “10th Street.”

Barton County Road is one of three areas in the county that officials will be working with residents and businesses to make sure they have the 911 designated address.

“We hope to educate them on what the difference is, why their address is incorrect, why the new address is so important,” explained Popp. “Maybe try to educate them on how the system does work.”

As the county’s mapping system becomes more advanced, officials said it is critical that county addresses are kept up to date, but most importantly, that they’re correct.

Officials said they encourage residents and business owners to meet with them if they have any questions. The Barton County website also has maps with the proper 911 addresses.