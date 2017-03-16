Former Scott City mental health director arrested for child porn in Oregon

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW and KOIN) – A former Scott City mental health director was arrested in a child pornography investigation on Friday in Oregon.

According to officials, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54-year-old Kent S. Hill of Corvallis. He faces charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

On Friday, deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive in Corvallis. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into the distribution of child porn. Digital devices, including a computer with stored child porn, were seized as part of the warrant, authorities said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office started the investigation but requested that Linn County deputies take over when they learned Hill was a Benton County mental health division manager.

After the devices were seized, Hill was booked into the Linn County Jail. Benton County deputies and the Albany Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Hill was the former director at Compass Behavioral Health. They posted this statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

