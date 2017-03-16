Former Scott City mental health director arrested for child porn in Oregon

By Published: Updated:
Kent S. Hill

SCOTT CITY, Kan. (KSNW and KOIN) – A former Scott City mental health director was arrested in a child pornography investigation on Friday in Oregon.

According to officials, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 54-year-old Kent S. Hill of Corvallis. He faces charges of first-degree encouraging child sexual abuse and second-degree encouraging child sexual abuse.

On Friday, deputies served a search warrant at an apartment in the 900 block of Southeast Centerpointe Drive in Corvallis. The warrant was obtained as part of an investigation into the distribution of child porn. Digital devices, including a computer with stored child porn, were seized as part of the warrant, authorities said.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office started the investigation but requested that Linn County deputies take over when they learned Hill was a Benton County mental health division manager.

After the devices were seized, Hill was booked into the Linn County Jail. Benton County deputies and the Albany Police Department assisted in the investigation.

Hill was the former director at Compass Behavioral Health. They posted this statement on their Facebook page on Tuesday.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s