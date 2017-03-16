DUI suspect drives home with victim’s motorcycle in front bumper

WKRG-TV Published:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – An Alabama man is now charged with DUI after striking a motorcyclist Wednesday morning. It happened in Mobile, Alabama.

Police were called out to the scene where the victim, who was riding the motorcycle, was taken to the hospital. The driver was nowhere to be found.

William Pruett

Police were told the man who hit him had driven off in his Jeep with the motorcycle still attached to his front bumper.

A call tipped off police that the driver was not far from where the accident happened.

Around 7:45 a.m. police then arrested 29-year-old William Pruett. He is now charged with DUI, assault first degree, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance, and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The victim, a 49-year-old male, is listed in critical condition.

According to jail records, Pruett was also charged with DUI in 2008.

