Dave Stallworth, All American Shocker player, passes away

By Published: Updated:
Dave Stallworth
Dave Stallworth

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dave Stallworth, an All American Shocker basketball player, has passed away. He was 75 years old.

Stallworth was an All American his final two years as he led the Shockers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1963-64 and 1964-65 seasons.

He played in the NBA for eight seasons and was a member of the New York Knicks’ 1969-70 championship-winning team.

In 1979, Stallworth became a charter inductee into the Shocker Hall of Fame and, in 1997, a charter member of the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame. He was the first Shocker to have his number (42) retired.

The Dave Stallworth All-American Scholarship is awarded to student athletes as a lasting reminder of Mr. Stallworth’s contributions as a talented and memorable Shocker basketball player.

Services are pending through Jackson Mortuary in Wichita.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s