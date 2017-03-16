Dave Stallworth, All American Shocker player, passes away

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Dave Stallworth, an All American Shocker basketball player, has passed away. He was 75 years old.

Stallworth was an All American his final two years as he led the Shockers to NCAA Tournament appearances in 1963-64 and 1964-65 seasons.

He played in the NBA for eight seasons and was a member of the New York Knicks’ 1969-70 championship-winning team.

In 1979, Stallworth became a charter inductee into the Shocker Hall of Fame and, in 1997, a charter member of the Missouri Valley Conference Hall of Fame. He was the first Shocker to have his number (42) retired.

The Dave Stallworth All-American Scholarship is awarded to student athletes as a lasting reminder of Mr. Stallworth’s contributions as a talented and memorable Shocker basketball player.

Services are pending through Jackson Mortuary in Wichita.

