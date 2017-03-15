Wichita State Arrives in Indianapolis

Wichita State arrived in Indianapolis Wednesday night preparing for its first round game in the NCAA tournament. Shockers don’t play until Friday night, roughly around the same time that Kansas and Kansas State plays.

The shockers face off against Dayton, another efficient mid-major program. Head Coach Gregg Marshall has great respect for the flyers, saying “We’re going to have to guard them. We’re going to have to make shots. We’re going to have to be as tough as we possibly can because they’re very tough. We’re going to have to take care of the basketball. They get some steals and run outs so our offense, our ball-handling, our shot-selection were key to keep them out of transition. Because they’re elite in transition.”