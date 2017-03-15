Starbucks to open Friday on WSU Innovation Campus

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State’s first free-standing Starbucks will open on the Innovation Campus on Friday, March 17. The 2,000-square-foot building is just north of WSU’s Woodman Alumni Center near 21st Street and Mike Oatman Drive. Hours will be 5 a.m.-10 p.m. Mondays-Saturdays and 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Sundays.

The location accepts Starbucks gift cards and rewards and will have mobile order and pay for faster service.

Starbucks is the first retail building on the Innovation Campus. The master plan for that area also includes future restaurant and retail development, as well as a hotel on the south side of the new 19th Street along Oliver. The development will be privately funded.

