Some GOP lawmakers float idea of ‘flat’ Kansas income tax

By Published: Updated:
Kansas Statehouse (KSN Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Some Republican legislators are floating the idea of having Kansas adopt a “flat” personal income tax as lawmakers consider raising taxes to fix the state’s budget problems.

Conservative GOP Sen. Ty Masterson of Andover said Wednesday that his colleagues are increasingly interested in moving to a single personal income tax rate for all filers.

The state faces projected budget shortfalls totaling more than $1 billion through June 2019. Legislators are looking at rolling back past income tax cuts championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The state slashed tax rates in 2012 and 2013, went from three tax brackets to two and granted an exemption to more than 330,000 farmers and business owners.

Masterson said he might support ending the exemption if the state went to a single tax bracket.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s