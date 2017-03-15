Small earthquake recorded in northeastern Oklahoma

PAWNEE, Okla. (AP) – The U.S. Geological Survey reports a small earthquake was recorded in northeastern Oklahoma.

The 3.2 magnitude quake was recorded Wednesday morning near Pawnee, about 70 miles northeast of Oklahoma City.

No injuries or damage are reported and geologists say damage is not likely in earthquakes below magnitude 4.0.

Thousands of earthquakes have been recorded in Oklahoma in recent years, and many have been linked to the underground injection of wastewater from oil and natural gas operations.

Regulators have directed oil and natural gas producers to close some disposal wells or reduce the volume of fluids they inject.