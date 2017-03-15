Search is on for cobra that slithered out of Florida home

OCALA, Fla. (WESH) — Police and wildlife officials are searching for a tan and yellow monocle cobra that apparently escaped from an Ocala, Florida home.

The snake escaped Monday night.

Residents in the area are urged to use caution until the venomous snake has been captured. There is a school in the area, Wyomina Park Elementary, but students are on spring break this week.

Although reclusive by nature, cobras are highly venomous and will strike out if they feel threatened.

The monocled cobra is native to Thailand and is considered to be one of the deadliest reptiles.