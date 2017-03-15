Police confirm body inside car was Toni Anderson

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNW) – Kansas City police today confirmed the body found inside a car pulled from a river has been identified as Toni Anderson.

A car was pulled from the river on Friday after Team Watters Sonar alerted detectives to two vehicles in the Missouri River.

Over the weekend, Anderson’s mother and father told Kansas City-area media the body was Toni’s. Her mother, Liz Anderson, says no foul play is suspected in her daughter’s death. Anderson went missing back on Jan. 15.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.