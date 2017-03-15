One Dead in West Wichita House Fire

WICHITA, Kan (KSNW) – Wichita Fire has Confirmed one person and two pets are dead after a house fire near 119th and West Kellogg this morning. Fire crews were called to the home by a neighbor around 5:30AM. When crews arrived, they saw fire outside of the home. As they approached the front of the home, fire crews saw smoke and flames from the home. After an extensive search, the victim was found unresponsive in the basement of the home.

