KSN Threat Tracker for Wednesday, March 15, 2017

5:00AM Clouds and sun will mix together today but overall we are headed into a warmer pattern… This morning is still going to be quite cold but south winds will bring even milder temps into the region today. Still clouds will hold back much of a warm up before noon. By this afternoon we will still be pretty chilly and even with highs into the 40’s and low 50’s we’ll be a little milder today, it is still going to be warmer than it was yesterday. Get used to these warming conditions because they are going to be with us for the rest of the week and into the weekend.

