Kansas waterslide death spurs action on ride regulation

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Amusement park regulations in Kansas could be tightened after a lawmaker’s son was killed last year on a water slide that a passed private inspection.

House Federal and State Affairs Committee Chairman John Barker says he will hold hearings March 23-24 on a bill to strengthen inspection requirements of amusement parks.

The bill would require the parks’ insurance companies to hire engineers with some experience to inspect rides that can now be inspected privately.

The current law came under scrutiny after Olathe Republican Rep. Scott Schwab’s son, Caleb Schwab, was killed last year on the Verruckt water slide at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City. The slide had passed inspection by a private inspector.

The ride has been closed and will be torn down when an investigation is completed.

