Kansas Arrives in Tulsa

By Published:

About 48 hours before its game versus UC Davis, Kansas arrived in Tulsa. Jayhawks the number one seed in its region. If KU gets past the aggies, rock chalk will play the winner of Michigan State and Miami.

Bill Self said this about his team’s future, “I think it’s important that our team is excited. Because the team’s that we’ve had success with in the tournament I felt like were teams that were excited and had an edge. But were still mature enough about it and I think that’s the fine line that we have to get to because I want our guys to play with a free will. And sometimes when we get in that one and done situation that doesn’t happen quite as easily but I think we’ll be ok,” said Self.

 

 

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s