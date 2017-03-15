Kansas Arrives in Tulsa

About 48 hours before its game versus UC Davis, Kansas arrived in Tulsa. Jayhawks the number one seed in its region. If KU gets past the aggies, rock chalk will play the winner of Michigan State and Miami.

Bill Self said this about his team’s future, “I think it’s important that our team is excited. Because the team’s that we’ve had success with in the tournament I felt like were teams that were excited and had an edge. But were still mature enough about it and I think that’s the fine line that we have to get to because I want our guys to play with a free will. And sometimes when we get in that one and done situation that doesn’t happen quite as easily but I think we’ll be ok,” said Self.