Hutchinson firefighters recap wildfires

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A week later, seven Hutchinson Fire Department crew members debrief on the wildfires last week.

The firemen discussed the magnitude of the fire, their fears while fighting it, and how the fire will be ingrained in their memories as one of the largest they’d ever fought. Seasoned fireman Troy Mueller compared it to a fire fought last year in Medicine Lodge.

“Which is fire behavior I haven’t seen in Kansas very often. I’ve fought fire in several different states and this was surprising,” Mueller said.

High winds and dry conditions were a combination the department knew was dangerous. Making the fire harder to fight was how quickly it moved across the dry grass, an estimated 20 mph according to the department.

Hutchinson Fire Department hasn’t lost a structure in a grass fire since 2006 when flames broke out northeast of the airport. Several crew members admitted that the nine houses lost is a figure that eats at them. Several times, their own safety was in jeopardy. Firefighter Craig Rothe described a situation where his crew was stuck, as fire climbed up both sides of a driveway while he was driving a structural engine that must stay on the road.

“We were stuck. We were cut off from the road by the fire. We were going to have to stay there and defend it, or find a way to ride it out,” Rothe said.

Another member described a time where he momentarily lost radio contact with crews fighting the flames. He admits, it was probably for 90 seconds but felt like half an hour.

Hutchinson firemen are accustomed to 24 hour shifts, but during the thick of the fire, were switched to a 12 hours on, 12 hours back at the station, 12 hours off shift. All members on the panel were grateful for mutual aid including volunteer departments, out of town departments, and, in the words of one member, “departments we had never heard of.”

Community support has been “overwhelming” since last week, with groups dropping by the station to bring treats and expressions of the community’s gratefulness.

“Everybody says thanks, we drive down the street and everybody honks. I hope any firefighter in the state of Kansas right now is getting that treatment in their community,” firefighter Danny Chambers said.

When asked if they felt like heroes, the overwhelming response was: they do the job because they love it.

Firemen on the panel include: Craig Rothe, Bryan Goble, Danny Chambers, David Goering, Dalton Black, Cody Young, and Troy Mueller.