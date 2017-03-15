St. Patrick’s Day recipe: Corned beef & cabbage chowder

CHICOPEE, Mass. (Mass Appeal) It’s the traditional corned beef and cabbage with a winter twist. Moe Shea with the Hood showed us how to make Corned Beef & Cabbage Chowder.

Corned Beef & Cabbage Chowder

Ingredients:

1 small onion, diced

3 celery stalks, diced

3 carrots, diced

3 potatoes, cooked and diced (peeled if desired)

2 cups, corned beef, cooked and diced

¼ head of cabbage sliced (3 cups)

2 cups beef broth (chicken is OK too)

2 cups milk (2%)

4 tablespoons butter

4 tablespoons flour

1 teaspoon dried thyme

2 bay leafs

Instructions:

Melt butter in large pot over medium heat. Add the onion, celery, and carrot (if using fresh) and stir occasionally until the vegetables are slightly softened (about 5 min).

Stir in the flour and cook for one min

Slowly stir in broth, milk and seasonings.

Bring to a simmer and cook until it begins to thicken.

Add diced potatoes, corned beef, and cabbage (and veggies if they were previously cooked and leftover)

Simmer until warm

*If using leftover veggies add them at the end of cooking so they do not overcook. You just want them to be re-warmed.

This recipe is derived from “The Foodie Affair”