GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County 4-H Horse Club held a bake sale at the Orscheln store in Great Bend and raised over $1,000 for Kansas wildfire victims.

All proceeds were used to buy fencing supplies.

Several people also donated grain and T Posts which were shipped to a rancher who suffered losses in the fire.

