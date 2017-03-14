Wildfires in Oklahoma, Kansas now 63 percent contained

GATE, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma Forestry Services says four wildfires in northwestern Oklahoma and southwestern Kansas that are blamed for one death in each state are now 63 percent contained.

OFS says firefighters continued patrolling the fires Tuesday, putting out hotspots and working to improve containment of the flames that have burned a total of more than 1,200 square miles.

The agency says the largest fire is the Starbuck fire that began near Gate and has burned more than 1,000 square miles in Oklahoma and Kansas. Other fires include the 283 fire near Laverne that’s burned 108 square miles, the Selman fire near Fort Supply that’s burned 74 square miles and the Beaver fire between Beaver and Elmwood that’s burned about 4½ square miles.

A suspected cause of the fires has not been released.