Wichita State students hold protest at President John Bardo’s office

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita State students held a sit-in protest at the school’s administration office on Tuesday. Many wanted their voices to be heard on a list of things. Those included more diversity for students and teachers and more representation.

Other topics ranged from parking, sexual assaults on campus, equal ways for people of all faiths to pray, all the way to the potential of a new YMCA on campus. Many students are against the idea of the YMCA. However, some administrators favor it.

A lot of what these issues boiled down to for students was transparency, and in their words, the lack thereof. They came out demanding to speak with the school president, instead general counsel and other staff addressed students.

“We are wanting to kind of gather our views and have them kind of address all these things at the same time because they have promised certain things and haven’t followed through so we won’t to hold them accountable for what they say and for the promises they make,” said Randy Barber, SGA.

“The demands are quite extensive, and they deal with a very wide range of issues. I think they are all good sources of discussion,” said Lou Heldman, Wichita State Vice President of Strategic Communications.

Many students said when it comes to certain issues they have a difficult time getting a hold of the actual administration to talk to.

Heldman added there would be more student-to-staff scheduled discussions after spring break.

