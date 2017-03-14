USD 298 wants community storm shelters in schools

LINCOLN, Kan. (KSNW) — Almost two years ago, a tornado touched down in Lincoln County, missing the town of Lincoln by about a half a mile — but it was close enough for the Lincoln School District to consider adding community storm shelters.

Superintendent Kathy Robertson said the tornado went south of the high school building, near the cemetery.

“It could have very easily changed its course and come through the path of the high school,” she added.

District leaders now want FEMA-approved storm shelters at the elementary and high schools. Those would be funded through a proposed $4.9 million bond.

Right now, the schools use corridors as shelters. Those do not meet FEMA standards — causing some concerns.

“It’s very important that our students and staff are safe,” said Robertson. “It’s important that our community has a place to go in emergency.”

At Lincoln Elementary, the shelter would be built on the west side of the school, and it could be accessed right through a hallway door. District leaders also want the shelters to be dual-purpose, so the shelter will also serve as the elementary school cafeteria. At the high school, it will be used as a wrestling room.

“We are trying to be as responsible as we can with patrons’ of USD 298 tax money,” Robertson said.

If the school bond is approved, property taxes could be between $4 to $17-dollars a month, depending on property value. The school bond would also fund other school improvement projects, such as: two new roofs and HVAC units in both schools.

Those registered to vote and live within the boundaries of the Lincoln School District will be sent a ballot in mid-March. It needs to be returned to the county clerk on April 11.