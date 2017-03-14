Two Critically Injured in Overnight Shooting

By Published:
Police Investigate a Shooting late Monday night in SE Wichita. (KSNW)

WICHITA, Kan., (KSNW) – Two men are in critical condition, following a shooting late Monday Night in Southeast Wichita. The incident happened in the 12 hundred block of East MacArthur in the parking lot of a bar.
Two men approached the victims demanding money. When the robbery did not go as planned, the two victims were shot. Although the victims are currently in critical condition, they are expected to survive. Police are looking for the two suspects who fled into a nearby trailer park. More information is expected at a morning police briefing.

