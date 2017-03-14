Segwick Co. goat shows off skills, goes through tunnels, jumps hurdles

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Workers at the Sedgwick County Zoo have trained a pair of goats to go through a series of obstacles, saying it keeps the animals stimulated.

“Dogs are definitely known for their agility stuff, but goats are just as smart as dogs, so you can train them just as easily,” said Zookeeper Kimberly Olsen.

Olsen said it all started as a joke when one of her coworkers noticed one of the goats named Mouse at the zoo climbing on different objects inside its exhibit.

“She said wouldn’t it be fun to do agility and then it actually turned into a serious thing,” Olsen said.

From there, Olsen said the training took off. She and another zookeeper started introducing behaviors to Mouse.

“If you find one that is food motivated and willing to work with you that’s a great animal to train,” she said.

Olsen said the staff has been training Mouse, 3, for about a year. Within that time she has picked up 16 different behaviors. The behaviors range from twirling, painting, playing fetch, running through tunnels to even jumping hurdles.

“It just shows that it’s something that she loves to do and it’s as fun for them as it is for us and the guests that do get to see that,” Olsen said.

Olsen said the agility test is a form of enrichment for the goats.

“If Mouse wasn’t enjoying this then we would try to find something else or maybe another goat that did enjoy it because it’s all about them here,” Olsen said. “We want to find training things, enrichment items, different things that we can do that really engage their natural behaviors and help give them the best life possible here.”

Mouse is one of six pregnant goats at the zoo. She’s expected to give birth in about two weeks. Even though she is expecting, Olsen said she still enjoys doing the obstacle course and playing fetch. Mouse has, however, skipped the hurdles during her pregnancy.