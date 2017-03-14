Phishing Scam hits Ark City schools, FBI and IRS investigating

Arkansas City, KAN (KSNW) – The IRS and FBI are investigating a very sophisticated, and some say, innocent-looking scam in Arkansas City at the school district.

“This is discussed annually at superintendents meetings. It’s a question of when, not if, others get hit,” says Arkansas City USD 470 Superintendent, Ron Ballard.

Ballard says an innocent-looking email recently came into several employees in his district. Someone who looked like a legitimate employee was requesting information. But, it turns out, the email was from scammers, who were phishing for social security numbers and personal information.

The scammer did get the personal information of dozens of employees in the school district.

“There were several emails that were sent out to multiple employees that were very, very casual, ” explains Ballard. “Like… ‘Hey, have you got just a moment this afternoon? And can you send me our W2 forms and our listing of all our employees with their social security numbers?’ So casual…and, incidentally, it had the appropriate letterhead and the appropriate picture of the person making the request.”

But it was not a school employee making the request. Someone was trying to look like a school employee.

One employee began to reply to the request, thinking they were helping a colleague. But, before all the employee information could be sent, someone asked a question, thinking there was something “off” about the email.

“We’re going to need to learn a lot more and very quickly for the protection of our employees and our local taxpayer’s dollars,” says Ballard.

Ballard also says they already have two people look at emails before they fulfill an email request for personal information. Even information that looks like it is all in-house, like the request that hit USD 470.

The school has a Unified Threat Management system in place. And they are updating their system of checks and balances to add another step before personal information is emailed.

Ballard says this is a cautionary tale, and he is warning other school districts to double and triple check now before sending out personal information, even in-house.

“This is the world we live in now,” says Ballard. “It is something that really has begun to surface in the last five to ten years.”