Paintings stolen from Wichita storage facility

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are investigating the theft of paintings from a storage facility. The theft happened between Sunday afternoon and Monday in the 1100 block of South Rock Road.

Police said the 74-year-old storage unit owner reported the theft at 4:50 p.m. Monday.

The owner told police she had 20 paintings stored. The paintings were worth approximately $40,000.

Police said the suspects broke the lock on the unit to get the paintings. They are looking for possible surveillance video of the theft. If you have any information on the crime, call Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.