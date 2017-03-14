No ID yet on body found in burning car at Kansas campground

Published:
Police lights (KSN File Photo)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Douglas County authorities are still trying to identify a body found in a burning car last week near Clinton Lake.

Authorities say deputies sent to the Rockhaven Campground near the lake last Tuesday on a report of a fire. They discovered the body inside the car when the fire was extinguished.

The Lawrence Journal-World reports Douglas County Sheriff’s Sgt. Kristen Dymacek said Monday the office is waiting for lab results from evidence collected at the scene.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which oversees Rockhaven Park, says the park is currently closed and does not open until April 1.

