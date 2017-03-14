Marco Rubio criticizes Snoop Dogg over Trump video

WASHINGTON (AP) — Florida Sen. Marco Rubio says Snoop Dogg shouldn’t have shot a toy gun at a clown dressed as President Donald Trump in a music video released over the weekend.

The video shows Snoop shooting at the Trump character with a gun that releases a flag with the word, “bang.”

Rubio tells TMZ that “Snoop shouldn’t have done that.” He says “we’ve had presidents assassinated before in this country, so anything like that is something people should really careful about.” He adds that if the “wrong person sees that and gets the wrong idea, you could have a real problem.”

Rubio lost to Trump in the Republican primary campaign.

The video is for a remixed version of the song “Lavender,” by Canadian group BADBADNOTGOOD featuring Snoop Dogg and Kaytranada.

