Man goes for wild ride after thief steals his truck

KSN-TV Published:
Scene of a crash near 47th Street S. and Oliver where a man who stole a truck pulling a skid loader was apprehended. (Photo: KSN/Dylan Dietz)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The owner of a truck towing a trailer loaded with a skid loader went for a wild ride Tuesday night through two counties. But that ride wasn’t a joy ride. The man was inside the skid loader as the thief led officers on a 20-minute chase that started in Andover

Andover Police Chief Mike Kellar told reporters the incident started in the 400 block of S. Andover Road shortly before 7:15 p.m. when 911 dispatchers in Andover received a cell phone call from the victim. He told dispatchers he was inside a skid loader that was on a trailer being towed by a truck that had been stolen.

Andover police chased the truck from Butler County into Sedgwick County and finally south Wichita where it crashed near 47th Street South and S. Oliver around 7:35 p.m. The subject was apprehended by officers at the scene of the crash.

Keller said the suspect in the case is facing charges in Butler and Sedgwick counties.

The owner of the truck was not injured in the incident.

