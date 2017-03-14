Man gets life in prison for death of Kansas detective

This undated photo provided by the Kansas Department of Corrections shows Curtis Ayers. (Kansas Department of Corrections via AP)

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) – A man who admitted killing a Kansas police detective has been sentenced to life in prison without parole.

Detective Brad Lancaster (Courtesy: KSHB-TV)

Curtis Ayers was sentenced Tuesday in the May 9 shooting death of Detective Brad Lancaster during a confrontation near the Kansas Speedway in Kansas City, Kansas.

Prosecutors agreed not to seek the death penalty when the 29-year-old Ayers pleaded guilty in January to capital murder.

Ayers didn’t comment before he was sentenced.

He also was sentenced for nine other felonies, including burglary, robbery, battery, kidnapping, assault and weapons counts, all committed after Lancaster was shot.

He was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri, after he was shot by a police officer while allegedly trying to steal a woman’s car.

Ayers still faces charges in Jackson and Leavenworth counties.

