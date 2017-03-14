Kansas taking proactive approach to ending rape kit backlog

WICHITA, Kan. – – The Kansas Bureau of Investigations says the state has completed a statewide sexual assault kit count.

Kansas is the first state to do so with 100% voluntary law enforcement participation.

The count was accomplished with the help of 383 city and county law enforcement agencies.

Thirteen other states have also completed similar counts, but only after legislative mandates or executive action was handed down.

Kathy Williams is the Executive Director of the Wichita Area Sexual Assault Center.

Williams has spent 20 years helping victims of sexual violence.

She says the state addressing the sexual assault kit backlog has some positives.

“I see this as a way of believing survivors, we did not have means to do anything with the case initially, now we do,” said Williams.

But, Williams says, it can also make the rape survivor relive the crime.

“That victim may be in a place where they have recovered from the trauma, but when this comes up again, it can bring everything back just like it was yesterday,” said Williams.

The KBI says more than 2,200 previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits have been identified.

KBI spokesperson Katie Whisman says most of these kits are eight to nine years old. She says the oldest one dates back to 1989.

Whisman says the push to identify these kits and get them tested is the first step in quantifying the problem within the state.

“By testing all these previously unsubmitted sexual assault kits, we can identify offenders, link cases together and really in the end, prevent future victimization,” said Whisman.

It is an initiative Williams says could help in the healing process for many victims.

“That sends a very positive message that we are all working to stop sexual violence and the sexual violence that has occurred needs to be solved,” said Williams.

The KBI says 1,200 of the previous unsubmitted kits have been sent to a forensic laboratory.

Grant money is being used to make sure all of the kits are tested.