Kansas Supreme Court hears convicted killer’s porn appeal

By Published:
Jason Hachmeister (Courtesy: Kansas Dept. of Corrections)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The Kansas Supreme Court is weighing an imprisoned convicted killer’s claims that investigators illegally seized his computer, leading to an additional prison term for child pornography.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that an attorney for Jason Hachmeister told the state’s high court Tuesday that the seizure of his client’s computer during the homicide investigation defied common sense.

Hachmeister was sentenced in 2015 to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 50 years in the 2011 killing of 58-year-old Sheila Hachmeister, who was stabbed and strangled.

That sentence was to run simultaneously to the seven-year prison he got for convictions of 105 counts of possession of child porn.

A Shawnee County prosecutor argued Tuesday that the confiscation of the computer and ensuing searches of it were handled appropriately.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s