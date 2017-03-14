Kansas Rep. Jenkins booed as she defends GOP health plan

By Published:
Rep. Lynn Jenkins (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Kansas congresswoman Lynn Jenkins has been booed and faced shouts of “Do Your Job!” as she defends a Republican plan for overhauling health care.

The five-term Republican congresswoman had a raucous town hall meeting Monday in Lawrence reminiscent of recent events in which GOP lawmakers in other states have been booed and jeered. About 300 people attended the Jenkins event in perhaps the most liberal community in her eastern Kansas district.

The crowd booed Jenkins when she said the House GOP leaders’ plan for repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act would not cause people to lose their coverage. Members of the crowd shouted, “That’s not true!”

She had the event as the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office projected that 14 million Americans would lose their coverage within the next year.

