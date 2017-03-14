Kansas lawmaker likens Planned Parenthood to Nazi death camp

Senator Steve Fitzgerald

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – A Kansas legislator is standing by a comment he made in a letter comparing Planned Parenthood with a Nazi concentration camp.

Republican state Sen. Steve Fitzgerald of Leavenworth told The Kansas City Star on Monday (http://bit.ly/2mUdFM9 ) that he considers Planned Parenthood worse than the Nazi regime in Germany.

Planned Parenthood Federation of America President Cecile Richards called Fitzgerald’s comments disturbing and said he should be ashamed.

Fitzgerald is a strong abortion opponent. He sent a letter to Planned Parenthood Great Plains last week after learning a donation had been made in his name.

He said in his letter on official Senate stationery that such a donation in his name was worse than “having one’s name associated with Dachau.”

The Planned Parenthood chapter tweeted a photo of the letter.

