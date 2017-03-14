Goodyear: Worker killed at plant in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Tire-making Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. says it is investigating the death of a contractor at its plant in Topeka.

Officials identified the victim of the Tuesday morning incident as 61-year-old James Lay Jr., a worker for Kansas Personnel Services Inc.

Goodyear and Kansas Personnel Services did not immediately offer details about circumstances involving Lay’s death.

