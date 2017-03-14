Conner Frankamp happy to be back home at WSU

From a young age, Conner Frankamp has created a lot of buzz around the Sunflower State.

From setting records at Wichita North to playing at the University of Kansas and then at Wichita State, things haven’t always been easy for the Most Outstanding Player of this year’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament. But along the way, Conner realized what was important for him. And that was getting to play in front of family and friends. Now, he’s playing some of the best basketball of his career as the Shockers get set for another NCAA tournament run.

Conner and Wichita State play Dayton in Indianapolis on Friday at approximately 6:10 p.m. The game is on CBS.

