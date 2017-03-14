Cargill donates $50,000 of fencing materials to fire-stricken ranchers

By Published:

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cargill is donating $50,000 in new fencing materials to ranchers in the Ashland area. It comes in response to last week’s fast-moving wildfires.

Estimates indicate that up to 100,000 miles of ranch fencing was destroyed in Kansas.

Cargill Wichita purchased two semi-tractor-trailer loads of fencing materials from a supplier in Chanute for delivery today in Ashland. From Ashland, fencing materials will be distributed to local ranchers.

Cargill’s team in Dodge City is also providing support to two beef processing plant employees who lost their homes and all of their belongings to nearby wildfires.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s