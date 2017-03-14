Cargill donates $50,000 of fencing materials to fire-stricken ranchers

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cargill is donating $50,000 in new fencing materials to ranchers in the Ashland area. It comes in response to last week’s fast-moving wildfires.

Estimates indicate that up to 100,000 miles of ranch fencing was destroyed in Kansas.

Cargill Wichita purchased two semi-tractor-trailer loads of fencing materials from a supplier in Chanute for delivery today in Ashland. From Ashland, fencing materials will be distributed to local ranchers.

Cargill’s team in Dodge City is also providing support to two beef processing plant employees who lost their homes and all of their belongings to nearby wildfires.

