Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi earn ACM Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris and Jon Pardi are early winners at this year’s Academy of Country Music Awards.

The ACMs announced on Tuesday the winners of their new artist categories, including Brothers Osborne securing new vocal duo or group of the year honors, Morris snagging the new female vocalist of the year award, and Pardi getting the new male vocalist of the year trophy.

The new artist winners will get to perform on the 52nd ACM Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, April 2, on CBS.

Brothers Osborne are also nominated for vocal duo of the year, while Morris is in the running for an additional five nominations, including album of the year, single record of the year and female vocalist of the year.

