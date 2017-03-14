American with Hesston ties kidnapped in the Congo

Photo Courtesy: MCC

KINSHASA, Congo (AP and NBC News) — Two United Nations officials, one American and one Swedish, have been kidnapped along with four Congolese in the country’s Kasai Central province, Congo’s government said Monday.

Michael Sharp of the United States and Zahida Katalan of Sweden were abducted with three Congolese drivers and a translator while traveling by motorcycle through the region, government spokesman Lambert Mende said.

Michael Sharp’s father talked to NBC News on Tuesday. The kidnap victim’s father is a 65-year-old professor at Hesston College. John Sharp said his son was working as a coordinator with the United Nations Group of Experts for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

“Sadly, it is true,” John Sharp said by phone. “At one point [during the journey], they were surprised, confronted and taken.”

It was not clear when the kidnapping occurred on a bridge near the village of Ngombe, Lambert Mende said, adding that the kidnappers have not yet been identified.

Judicial authorities in the province have opened an investigation and are working with the U.N. mission in Congo to free the people held.

Charles Bambara, spokesman for the U.N. mission in Congo, known as MONUSCO, confirmed that two experts from the mission have disappeared in the country.

“The United Nations and MONUSCO are doing all that is possible at this moment to locate the two experts,” he said.

The U.S. Embassy in Kinshasa said in a statement that it was aware of the reports of a missing U.S. citizen.

“Out of respect for the family during this difficult time, we have no further comment,” it said, referring questions to the U.N. press office.

The U.S. Department of State was monitoring the situation, according to a statement sent by the embassy.

“The U.S. Department of State has no higher priority than the protection of U.S. citizens overseas. When a U.S. citizen is missing, we work closely with local authorities and cooperate fully in their search efforts,” the statement said.

Congo is home to multiple militias competing for stakes this vast Central African nation’s rich mineral resources.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.