Tyra Banks to host season 12 of ‘America’s Got Talent’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tyra Banks is hosting the 12th season of “America’s Got Talent.” NBC said Sunday that the supermodel, Emmy-winner and creator of “America’s Next Top Model” will be joining the competition series alongside returning judges Simon Cowell, Mel B, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel.

Banks will be taking over hosting duties from Nick Cannon, who left the show earlier this year after eight years in the post. Banks said she looks forward to “connecting with the dreamers” and will try to get a few to “smize” for the audience.

Contestants in the popular summer series come out to show off a wide array of talents to compete for a $1 million prize.

Episodes will be aired live this summer from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.