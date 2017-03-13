Trump: GOP bill will push insurance costs ‘down, down, down’

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Feb. 9, 2017, file photo, the HealthCare.gov website, where people can buy health insurance, is displayed on a laptop screen in Washington. President Donald Trump and Republican leaders say drastic action is needed because “Obamacare” is a disaster, with soaring premiums and insurers headed for the exits. But while major parts of the 2010 health care law are clearly troubled, others are working fairly well. The risk is that the GOP’s “rescue mission” will inflict collateral damage on what’s working and create new problems. Or that promised solutions might disappoint. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is predicting that rates for health insurance will go “down, down, down” if Congress passes the House GOP health care bill.

Trump says the number of plans available to consumers will go up with changes to the law.

The president is meeting with about a dozen people affected by the Obama health care law at the White House. House Republicans are trying to dismantle Obama’s law, but their plan to replace it has opposition within the GOP.

Trump says even if Republicans don’t do anything, “It’s going to blow itself off the map.”

The meeting comes ahead of a Congressional Budget Office analysis that is expected to find that fewer Americans would be covered under the Republican plan.

Related Posts