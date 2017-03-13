TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Topeka Police are investigating suspicious deaths of three adults found in a home in North Topeka Sunday Night.
Police tell KSNT News they were alerted about the situation in North Topeka just after 11:00PM Sunday Night. When they arrived on scene, they found three adults dead inside a home.
Topeka Police say the bodies of two males and one female were found inside. They are still unsure how the three adults died.
Three Found Dead in Topeka Home
