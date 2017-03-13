Pedestrian dies in southwest Wichita Sunday night

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Officials are investigating an accident that left one man dead in southwest Wichita. The accident happened around 8 p.m. in the 4100 block of South 135th Street. It is near MacArthur Road.

A 78-year-old man was walking across the street to his parked car when a vehicle hit him going south on 135th Street. The man was from out-of-state and was in Wichita visiting family. No one else was hurt in the accident.

