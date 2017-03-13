Kansas, K-State and WSU all in the NCAA Tournament

Related Coverage KSN State of Madness

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas, K-State, and Wichita State will all play in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Kansas was rewarded for its 13th straight regular-season conference championship by getting to play the opening round just down the road in Tulsa, Oklahoma. The Jayhawks face the winner of a play-in game between North Carolina Central and UC Davis.

Wichita State is a No. 10 seed, and listed as an early favorite this year against Dayton Friday. The Shockers are the Missouri Valley Tournament champs and have won 30 games.

“I’m just glad they didn’t forget about us,” coach Gregg Marshall said.

If WSU gets past the Flyers, there is a possible rematch with Kentucky in the second round. Kentucky beat the Shockers in the second round of the 2014 Tournament.

Kansas State plays in a Tuesday play-in game in Dayton against Wake Forest. Wake Forest is coached by former KU star Danny Manning. The winner will play Cincinnati Friday evening.

