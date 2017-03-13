Injured Wichita officer moving to rehab center in Colorado

Wichita police officer Brian Arterburn continues to recover in the hospital. (Courtesy: Wichita Police Dept. Facebook)
Officer Brian Arterburn (Courtesy: Wichita Police Department)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A Wichita police officer who was injured when he was hit by a car will be moving to a rehabilitation center in Colorado.

Wichita police spokeswoman Sgt. Nikki Woodrow said officer Brian Arterburn is scheduled to leave Wichita Monday for Colorado.

Arterburn has been hospitalized since he was injured early February, when he was run over by a fleeing and stolen SUV.

The 25-year police veteran suffered chest, abdomen and brain injuries when the vehicle hit him as placed spike strips on a road in south Wichita.

The man suspected of running over the officer, 31-year-old Justin Terrazas, remains jailed on several charges, including aggravated battery of a law enforcement officer.

