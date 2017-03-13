Immigration a top issue for Garden City, Marshall learns

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Congressman Roger Marshall was in southwest Kansas today for a town hall meeting. A big topic of discussion was immigration and how it impacts the area.

Amy Longa is from the International Rescue Committee, which helps refugees resettle. She shared how she believes the travel ban, for countries like Somalia, is hurting the local refugee community.

“Some of these families here today don’t have their husbands and wives or have their children still overseas,” she said. “So my pledge to you is when you’re talking immigration reform, remember that we have families here who are separated.”

Marshall thanked her, saying he wasn’t aware of the work the IRC does in southwest Kansas.

He mostly listened to concerns but did not offer any plans or specific positions.

“I almost got the feeling it was a bigger issue than healthcare to a lot of people,” he said. “At least the people in that room.”

The conversation then turned to immigration reform and the unclear future of DREAMers — undocumented immigrants who were brought to the country as young children.

“These DACA students,” said Sister Janice Thome with the Dominican Sisters Ministry of Presence, “want to have a career that their parents never had. The parents are really supporting that, and if that program can continue and even expand, it will definitely help us.”

She says DREAMers are helping meet the constant need for more teachers and doctors and in southwest Kansas.

Some, like Kevin Campbell, who emigrated from Canada in the late 1980s, spoke out in favor of restrictive immigration laws.

“If somebody gets a get out of free card that did it improperly,” he said, “do I get a get out of jail free card too for doing it right?”

“When people say ‘Why don’t they just come legally,’” said Thome, “they don’t understand that if I’m in Mexico and I want to come here, I cannot unless I’ve got someone here applying for me, and even when they do, it doesn’t happen like that.”

Marshall said his legislative priorities are healthcare and tax reform. He also said he’d like to work with Republicans and Democrats in other districts were immigration is a major issue.

“I do think we need to secure the border,” he said, “but let’s start developing a simpler work visa program that we can pass through Congress.”