Helping the victims of the Kansas wildfires

Sedgwick County fire crews help battle a fire in Comanche County.(Courtesy: Sedgwick County)

If you would like to contribute in the rebuilding efforts after last week’s devastating Kansas wildfires, the following are recommended:

Ashland Community Foundation

WHY: Ashland Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization Donations are tax deductible 100% of donated funds are distributed

HOW: Go to Ashlandcf.com

Bring checks to Stockgrowers State Bank or Mail to: Ashland Community Foundation/Wildfire Relief Fund P.O. Box 276, Ashland, KS 67831

Please note: Wildfire Relief Fund in the memo line

Kansas Livestock Association

WHY: KLA has a proven process for application and disbursement Donations are tax deductible 100% of donated funds are distributed

HOW: Go to KLA.org

Bring checks to Stockgrowers State Bank or Mail to: Kansas Livestock Foundation/Wildfire Relief Fund 6031 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614

Ashland Feed & Seed (Hay Donations)

WHY: More than 500,000 acres of grasslands and hay resources have been burned

HOW: Call Ashland Feed & Seed (620) 635-2856

Specific Individuals or Families

If you wish to donate directly to an individual or specific family, please make checks payable directly to the individual or family and mail to:

Stockgrowers State Bank
Wildfire Relief
PO Box 458
Ashland, KS 67831

Bank of Ashland
Wildfire Relief
PO Box 157
Ashland, KS 67831

