Helping the victims of the Kansas wildfires

If you would like to contribute in the rebuilding efforts after last week’s devastating Kansas wildfires, the following are recommended:
Ashland Community Foundation
WHY: Ashland Community Foundation is a 501(c)3 organization Donations are tax deductible 100% of donated funds are distributed
HOW: Go to Ashlandcf.com
Bring checks to Stockgrowers State Bank or Mail to: Ashland Community Foundation/Wildfire Relief Fund P.O. Box 276, Ashland, KS 67831
Please note: Wildfire Relief Fund in the memo line
Kansas Livestock Association
WHY: KLA has a proven process for application and disbursement Donations are tax deductible 100% of donated funds are distributed
HOW: Go to KLA.org
Bring checks to Stockgrowers State Bank or Mail to: Kansas Livestock Foundation/Wildfire Relief Fund 6031 SW 37th St., Topeka, KS 66614
Ashland Feed & Seed (Hay Donations)
WHY: More than 500,000 acres of grasslands and hay resources have been burned
HOW: Call Ashland Feed & Seed (620) 635-2856
Specific Individuals or Families
If you wish to donate directly to an individual or specific family, please make checks payable directly to the individual or family and mail to:
Stockgrowers State Bank
Wildfire Relief
PO Box 458
Ashland, KS 67831
Bank of Ashland
Wildfire Relief
PO Box 157
Ashland, KS 67831
