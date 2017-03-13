Gordmans files for bankruptcy protection

OMAHA, Neb. (AP and KSNW) – Department store operator Gordmans is filing for bankruptcy protection and plans to liquidate the inventory of its 106 discount stores.

The Omaha, Nebraska-based company announced Monday it had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

Gordmans had posted losses in five of its last six quarters. It’s stock price fell to 6 cents a share Monday after the announcement.

Gordmans did not give a time frame for the liquidation sale. It has stores in 22 states including two in Wichita. One is near Central and Ridge and the other is at 21st and Rock Road.

“Until further notice, all Gordmans stores are operating as usual without interruption,” said Andy Hall, president and chief executive officer of Gordmans. “The management team and all of our associates remain committed to continuing to provide great merchandise and service to our guests during this process.”

