Girl Scout Cookie sale extends to March 26

By Published: Updated:
Girl Scout Cookies, 2016.

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Girl Scouts of Kansas Heartland is extending its annual cookie sale by one week.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Sale will now conclude March 26 instead of March 19. The additional week gives Kansas Girl Scouts more time to reach their goals and deplete their cookie inventory following product delays from the baker earlier in the sale.

Those who haven’t been contacted by a local Girl Scout can find the nearest cookie booth by entering their zip code at kansasgirlscouts.org, calling 888-686-MINT, or downloading the free, official Girl Scout Cookie Finder app for iOS and Android mobile devices. Go to kansasgirlscouts.org to learn more.

