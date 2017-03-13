Farmer, organizations aid farmers affected by wildfires

Farmers and ranchers affected by the wildfires in Kansas and Oklahoma are getting much needed supplies.

The help is coming from organizations and other farmers in Kansas and bordering states.

Paul Simon, a farmer in western farmer, has been taking donated supplies and hay to Ashland and to those affected areas. He says the damage is devastating.

Farmers, feed organizations and co-ops, in western Kansas, Oklahoma, Colorado and even Iowa have also been loading up supplies and taking them up to ranchers and farmers.

Cattle also took a huge hit. Thousands have been killed in the fires and many of the cattle that lived are suffering from severe burns and stress.

Since last weekend organizers from the 4-H Club in Meade County are teaming up with other 4-H clubs and currently have rescued 85 calves. They are getting the calves’ proper care from volunteer farmers.

They’re getting help from Hillsboro Animal Clinic which donated supplies like antibiotics and syringes.

Senator Pat Roberts spoke on the senate floor about the widespread devastation.

“On Friday I drove south from Dodge City, Kansas through range and ranch land I didn’t even recognize. What used to be gently, rolling prairie dotted with herds of cattle and crisscross by fencing is now reduced to black and dust,” says Roberts.

